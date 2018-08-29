‘Team Wyatt’ run to raise funds for boy with leukemia

By James Tilson

Sports writer

8-30-2018

MT. PLEASANT—Friends in the community have scheduled a benefit this weekend for a boy in Fairview who is fighting leukemia.

A group calling itself Team Wyatt is organizing a 5K charity run on Saturday to help Craven’s parents, Mike and Chrissy Craven, with medical expenses, especially the high cost of a drug that is not covered by insurance.

Festivities will be centered at 180 Fitness, located in the old North Sanpete High School building at 180 N. State Street in Mt. Pleasant.

At 10 a.m., the 5K race will start. It costs $15 to enter. At 11 a.m., a prize drawing will be held with tickets $5 each or five for $20. And then at 11:30 a.m., a fund raiser luncheon will be held.

According to the family’s LDS bishop, Wyatt suffers from acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer that attacks the immune system. He is scheduled for a bone marrow transplant later in the month.

September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Wyatt’s parents hope to raise awareness of all forms of childhood cancer.

To preregister, go to www.180.fit/WyattCraven5KCharityRun.com. Supporters can also go to Facebook, under “superwyfoundation”; Instagram “@craventhegoodlife”; or Blog Spot “craventhegoodlife” for more information.