Blake~Simons

Douglas and Linda Blake are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Makayla Blake to Weston Simons, son of Kelly and Natalie Simons, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Makayla is a graduate of Manti High School. She is the granddaughter of Louise and the late Elwood Eddy of Manti, and the late Thayne and Linda Blake of West Valley.

Weston is a graduate of Manti High School. He is the grandson of Guy and Lynda Palmer of Manti and Suzanne and the late ElRay Simons of Moroni. He is the great-grandson of the late Dern and Ethelyn Chapman of Moroni.

Please join their families in celebrating at an open house held in their honor that evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Blake’s home at 195 West 400 North in Manti.