Charles Ray Rasmussen

Charles Ray Rasmussen, 92, passed away in Payson, Utah, on Aug. 13, 2018 of causes incident to age. He was born in Ephraim on Aug. 1, 1926 and raised in Manti. As a youth he was a jockey and worked for the U.S. Forest Service.

“Chuck” enlisted in the Army and finished his training in Hawaii.

He returned to Utah and earned degrees at both Snow College and the University of Utah, receiving a Bachelors of Fine Arts and Architecture in 1953.

He married Jean Dyreng May 27, 1949 in the Manti Temple. They have six children.

Chuck was an innovative architect. His career took him to Cedar City, then California. He was active in Kiwanis and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, a mission to Denmark, then as an ordinance as worker at the Provo Temple.

See full obituary at premierefuneral.com.

He was preceded in death by wife, Jean Dyreng, his parents, Homer and Caroline Rasmussen, sisters, brother-in-laws, and son-in-law; Irla (Claud) Maylett, Valene (Lawrence) Nielsen, Roena (Mac) Shields, and Ricky Long. He is survived by his six children and spouses, 32 grandchildren, and 64 great- grandchildren: Karen Rasmussen Long, David (Shauna) Rasmussen, Kimball (Shelley) Rasmussen, Diane (Mike) Sellers, Kathleen Rasmussen Davis, and Daniel (Stacey) Rasmussen.

The funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m., viewing at 9:30 a.m., Chapel 546 North 500 West in Orem.

A graveside service will be held at the Ephraim Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. the same day.