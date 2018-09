Cian Kendall Garth Brown

Cian Kendall Garth Brown, infant son of Chris “CJ”Allen, Jr. and Shantel “Tella” Clark Brown, was born and passed away on Aug. 20, 2018 in Gunnison.

He is the brother of Keiley-Jean RaNae Brown and the grandson of Sean and Kristy Clark, Chris Allen Brown and Shirlene Hazel Brown, and the great-grandson of Jean Dutton, Martin and Gayle Stock, and Robert “Bob” Clark. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Wendy Clark, Kendall “Mel” Dutton, Garth and Nola RaNae Hazel.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the Spring City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.