Ellen Virginia Sorensen Long

Ellen Virginia Sorensen Long, 77, passed away Aug. 26, 2018 in Payson, Utah.

She was born April 13, 1941 in Salt Lake City to Eugene Clarence and Inez Virginia Powell Sorensen. She married Allen M. Long on Oct. 9, 1961, later sealed on Oct. 9, 1962 in the Logan Temple. She loved her husband and family very much.

Ellen held many positions in her church callings. Ellen loved to travel, and through her travels she had the opportunity to do humanitarian service to an orphanage in Peru. She was always looking for ways to help others, many times without the person knowing. She never wanted to be recognized for the service that she did.

Mom always felt that her grandest accomplishment was her family. Whenever one of her grandchildren or great-grandchildren’s names was mentioned, she would say “Oh, I love them so much”, and start telling something special about them. For each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she made a special Christmas stocking.

Ellen loved to spend time with her friends, and would do many crafts. She also took many trips with her dear friends.

Mom and dad moved to Fairview and lived there for the past 28 years. They loved their home, waking up every morning to the sound of wind chimes and their beautiful view of the mountains. In fact, mom loved to walk the area, she would walk every day about eight miles, and nobody could keep up with her speedy step.

Survived by her loving husband Allen M. Long, her daughters: Michelle (Ben) Larsen and Annette (Bob) Garner; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister.

Preceded in death by her son Scott “Scotty” Allen Long, and her parents.

Funeral will be held Saturday Sept. 1, 2018, with a viewing at 11 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, with graveside services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City.