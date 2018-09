Gunnison Valley Hospital births

8-30-2018

Emeline Lund was born to Carson and Bridgette Lund of Centerfield on Aug. 9, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.

Kaylee Ellen Petersen was born to Misty Petersen of Spring City on Aug. 6, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces.

Liam Scott Thompson was born to Travis and Ashley Thompson of Ephraim on Aug. 26, 2018. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.