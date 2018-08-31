Lecture will focus on how

we can save the Constitution

“Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32)

This timeless message taught by the very Son of God as he walked the earth 2000 years ago applies to every aspect of our lives today. It remains crucial to the destiny of America if liberty is to survive.

The great Christian General Moroni warned us in the Book of Mormon (Ether 8:23) that the same forces which destroyed two great civilizations on this continent, centuries ago, are had among us now.

It is imperative that we, as citizens, recognize the forces of evil and what can be done to

overcome them. Vance Smith who will be speaking at the Manti City Complex, 55 S. Main in Manti Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. has paid a huge price to understand and shed light upon these very deceptive evils and how they can and must be defeated.

We are fortunate to have a man of Mr. Smith’s caliber share his vital knowledge here in our midst.

Truth, understood and acted upon by a sufficient number of Americans, will turn the tide

for the “Cause of Christians” and liberty. The enemy is entrenched but there is still time for each of us to make a difference.

I believe Sanpete, with God’s help, can be a beacon to our whole Nation!

Jane A. Braithwaite

Manti