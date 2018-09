Robert and Beverly Armstrong

Farewell: Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Medical Adviser missionaries

Robert D. and Beverly A. Armstrong have accepted a call to serve in Phnom Penh Cambodia as Mission Medical Adviser missionaries. This is a change from their initial call to Bangkok, Thailand.

They spoke Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. in the Manti 9th Ward, 295 South Main Street, Manti. They entered the mission home on Aug. 27 and will leave the country on their new adventure the following week.