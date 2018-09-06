Messenger’s view of Trump is off-base

Imagine if….

Our Messenger newspaper is SO amazing—truly fortunate are we. Continued Trump-bashing though compels this letter. Imagine if President Trump hadn’t won and we were here today with Hillary: Our 4.1 percent GDP would be Obama’s 1 percent; my taxes would be the same horrible level as last year; ISIS would be bombing us instead of defeated; and North Korea would be busy lobbing missiles our way.

Granted, it wouldn’t be as contentious—the globalist swamp rats would be too busy creating our utopian society to bother, the illicit things they have done hidden instead of exposed, and our ability to have a say in our futures mostly gone.

We would be on the way to politically correct madness—the flag a symbol of racist oppression instead of freedom to my grandkids, and we would feel powerless watching our country disappear. Instead, the ship is being turned by a courageous man, facing unprecedented condemnation in mainstream media at all levels, while Americans turn to other sources to understand the real story.

Amazing to this old info manipulator to see near 50 percent approval ratings for a president where 97 percent of media coverage is bad. InfoOps isn’t as effective as we’d hoped—thank heavens it’s not.

Carl Sullivan

Sterling