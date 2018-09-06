Rocky Mountain Power tells county it is reducing power rates

By James Tilson

Staff writer

9-6-2018

MANTI—The Sanpete County Commission heard good news from a Rocky Mountain Power representative that residents will be saving about $4 per month on their power bills.

Brent Dewsnup of Rocky Mountain Power gave the county commission an “annual update” on activities of the power company in Sanpete County.

First, Dewsnup told the commission that the tax reform bill passed by Congress in December 2017 would allow Rocky Mountain Power to pass along tax savings to rate payers. The effect on a typical residential customer bill is a reduction of $4.17 per month, based on usage of 698 kilowatt-hours per month.

The reduction will appear on customer bills as a separate line item, “Tax Act Adjustment.” Following an order by the Utah Public Service Commission, which regulates large utilities, $61 million in benefits will be passed through to Utah customers by Dec. 31, 2018.

Dewsnup also told the commission Rocky Mountain Power had contributed to local celebrations, including $500 for the Fourth of July celebration in Moroni.

Commissioner Claudia Jarrett pointedly asked Dewsnup if Rocky Mountain Power would ever consider the same kind of sponsorship for a countywide event. Dewsnup replied, “Definitely.”

Dewsnup said Rocky Mountain Power could contribute to the county fair in the $400-$500 range as it did for Moroni’s celebration.

Dewsnup then talked about Rocky Mountain Power’s “Blue Sky Program” which aims to support efforts to bring renewable and sustainable energy production to the county.

He said a project to install solar power at the North Sanpete Middle School was part of the program even though the project was administered by Siemens under contract with the school district.

The commission also announced it will hire the law firm of Durham, Jones & Pinegar of Lehi to be the local counsel in national tort litigation against opioid manufacturers. The Utah firm will work with Phipps Deacon Purnell of Texas.

J. R. Reichl of Phipps Deacon Purnell said, “The opioid epidemic has become a line-item expense in most every local government budget. We must work together to hold them (opiod manufacturers) accountable.”