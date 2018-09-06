Snow gets first four touchdowns in first five minutes, smashes Revolution, 75-0

By James Tilson

Sports writer

9-6-2018

EPHRAIM—In a game that was seemingly over before it began, the Snow College Badger’s football team blasted the visiting USA Revolution semi-pro team from Las Vegas last Saturday by a score of 75-0.

Taking advantage of poor punting and two fumbles at the beginning of the game that gave the Badgers possession deep in the Revolution’s end of the field, Snow scored its first four touchdowns in only 5 minutes and 41 seconds.

It was quickly apparent USA Revolution just was not in the same category as the Badgers. But Coach Paul Peterson saw this as an opportunity to give all of his players repetitions in a game atmosphere.

“Our team has worked tremendously hard throughout fall camp and leading up to this game, so to see our guys who are maybe down the depth chart a little, but practice and work just as hard, it was great to be able to reward them with some playing time,” he said.

With the Badgers scoring often and early, and seeing very little resistance from the visitors, many different Badgers got in on the act.

First-string players were pulled early, and second, third and even fourth-string players got their chances to shine.

Backup running back Branden Ellis was the leading rusher for the Badgers, with 117 yards, while backup receiver Azaviar Kufour lead the team with 53 yards receiving.

“Alton Jones Jr. at corner with the two interceptions stood out to me,” Peterson said. “All of our running backs scored a touchdown, which was fun. Good to see our backup quarterback Jason Money come in and throw a couple of touchdowns, too.”

The Badgers get this week off, before hosting ASA Miami on Sept. 15 at Robert Stoddard Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.