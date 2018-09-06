Brantly Green

Brazil Salvador South

Spanish-speaking Mission

Brantly Green has been called to serve an LDS mission in the Brazil Salvador South Mission Portuguese-speaking. He is the son of Ted and Jodi Meacham of Lehi, and Daniel and Michelle Green of Fountain Green.

He will speak in the Moroni 3rd Ward on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m., at 82 N. Center in Moroni. Lunch will be served at the Moroni City Hall park at 8 S. 200 West.

Brantly will report to the Sao Paulo Mission Training Center on Sept.11. Lunch will

Reporting to Sao Paulo MTC September 11