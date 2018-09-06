Baires~Allred

Dr. Enrique and Michelle Baires, Farmington, Utah would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Kylee Baires, to Dustin O. Allred, son of Nancy Allred, Spring City, Sept. 1, 2018, in the Ogden LDS Temple.

The bride is a graduate of Davis High School. She is studying graphic design and will graduate from Utah Valley University in December. She is employed at IdealFit in Lindon. Her grandparents are Kenneth and Colleen Clifford, Salt Lake City, and Delia Perez, El Salvador.

The bridegroom is a graduate of North Sanpete High School. He received his associate degree from Southern Utah University and will continue his education at the University of Utah where he is studying engineering. He is employed at Orbcomm in Salt Lake City. His grandparents are Thomas and Dora Allred, Spring City.

The couple will make their home in South Jordan while they are attending school.

An open house will be held in their honor Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the Spring City Community Center, where they would love to celebrate with their family and friends.