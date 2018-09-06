Robert Warren Evans

Robert Warren Evans passed away Friday, Aug.24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada after a long fight with congestive heart failure.

Robert, “our gift from God, our guardian angel”, was born on July 25,1971 to parents of his choosing, Richard W. and Patty Evans of Mojave Valley, Arizona, and Kathleen M. (Prock) and Richard Shepherd of Sterling, Utah.

Kathleen says, “His father and I had a very close relationship with our bright, mechanically inclined, artistic and creative-minded, very fun-loving soul.”

Robert loved to laugh a lot, play pranks, and was just plain fun to be around. He touched the lives of many friends and family.

His one dream was to design gas tanks for Harley Davidson motorcycles, and he loved choppers.

He will be missed immensely by all whom his path crossed, and with whom he shared his life.

He is survived by sister Leslie, brother Patrick, stepsisters Athena, Angel, stepbrothers Bryant and Steven, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by grandparents Warren and Mary Evans, Lois Christiansen, Frank Prock, and other aunts, uncles and cousins.

“We love you, Rob, you are living in our hearts always.”