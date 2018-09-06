Larry Gardell Osborne

Larry Gardell Osborne, 81 of Fairview, died Aug. 28, 2018 in Provo.

He was born July 5, 1937 in Fairview, to Gardell and Alta Amundsen Osborne. He graduated from North Sanpete High School, Snow College, and Utah State University. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1965.

He married Baerbel Weber while stationed in Germany in 1964. They had two children: Patti (Mike) McCormack, New York, and Chris Osborne, Salt Lake City. They later divorced.

He worked at the Veteran’s Hospital in Salt Lake City as a cardiology technician and after retirement he moved back to Fairview. He enjoyed hunting, riding horses and herding sheep in his younger years.

He was a great fan of John Wayne and his home is full of John Wayne memorabilia. He was also an avid follower of baseball and enjoyed playing golf in his later years.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Jeanette Terry. He is survived by his children, two sisters, LaWana Shepherd, Spanish Fork and Jeri Brady, Fairview; brother-in-law, Ross Terry, Fairview, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary, with viewing prior to services. Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery.