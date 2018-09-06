Julie Ann Hansen Cosby

Our loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, friend and neighbor, Julie Ann Hansen Cosby, 56, passed away Sept. 3, 2018 at her home in Centerfield.

She was born in Gunnison, May 23, 1962, to Junior Lester and Glenna Allred Hansen. She attended elementary school and high school in Gunnison. She married Larry G. Cosby Aug. 4, 1979. Together they had Larry Jr., and Nikkie Ann. They later divorced.

Julie worked at Perfect Pleet in Aurora, Melva Lund’s Drive Inn in Gunnison and Hansen Yardcare in Centerfield. She then went on to pursue her talents as a ceramic artist and tole painter with a ceramic shop, J & L’s Unique Ceramics and Suntan Unlimited, where she taught tole painting, ceramic and plaster classes.

She continued this for many years until she was diagnosed in November 2000 with Guillain Barre Syndrome (French polio) and RSD nerve disorder. This paralyzed her from the waist down and caused continuing health problems. Because of her love for all animals, she created Julie’s Puppy Palace where she groomed dogs until her health no longer allowed her to work.

Julie had many hobbies and talents. She loved hunting, crocheting, painting, baking, cooking, yard work, her flowers and camping. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to tend her grandchildren and any time spent with them. She also enjoyed the many years spent tending her nieces and nephews. She was their special Aunt Nana.

Julie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite calling was serving in the nursery with the young children. She had a strong testimony of her Heavenly Father and loved to pray to him.

Julie faced many challenges with her health throughout her life. Despite all of her struggles, she never let it get her down. She still found a way to help others and her door was open to anyone. Her greatest love in this life was her family. She will be deeply missed by all those she touched throughout her lifetime. Her lovable, spunky personality and great sense of humor left us with memories that we will never forget.

Julie is survived by her children, Larry Jr. (Katie Jo) Cosby, Aurora; and Nikkie (Adam) Higham, Centerfield; five grandchildren: Bronsen, Brylee, Erica, Dax and Kaydence (K-Dawg); siblings: Harvey (Connie) Hansen, Gunnison; Brent Hansen, Centerfield; Vickie Ludvigson, Centerfield; Kathy (Kevin) Crane, Centerfield; aunts: Joye Hanson, Gunnison; Ludean (Frank) Atwood, Nephi.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Glen; brother-in-law, Glade Ludvigson; nephew, Jason Ludvigson; fiancé, Lee Bartholomew.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at noon in the Centerfield LDS Ward Chapel, 210 South Main, where friends may call Friday, from 6-8 p.m., and again Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Centerfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors, Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina, and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.