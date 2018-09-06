Sandra Bigler explains why she served, why she left

I was deeply touched when I watched Sen. John McCain’s funeral in the National Cathedral. His honesty, integrity and courage caused me to reflect on my resignation as mayor. I wondered if I had let down the people who voted for me by leaving office after serving just eight months of a four-year term.

I want my supporters to know that I arrived at a point where I could not serve effectively as the chief executive officer of the city as I had done during my previous term in office. There were just too many differences between me and the city council. I leave office with no regrets. The city is in excellent financial condition. When I completed my first term as mayor, we had a $100,000 surplus. It is much greater today. As I said in my budget message on May 8, 2018, we erased a projected budget deficit of $111,000 by the power department’s providing $367,000 and by exercising frugality.

I said in my message that a budget is more than figures on a piece of paper. It is a road map that articulates the goals and objectives we set to serve all of our people in a conservative and competent manner.

That is what I tried very hard to do during 25 years of service to the city of my birth, the city I love.

Sandra Bigler

Former Mt. Pleasant mayor