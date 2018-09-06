Richard Hall family to be honored at annual pioneer celebration

MANTI—The Manti Chapter of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers will honor Richard Hall and his family at the 31st annual “Settlement of Sanpete” event on Sept. 22.

The activities will start at 9:30 a.m. and include a wreath-laying ceremony at Hall’s gravesite in the Manti Cemetery followed by a tribute program offering historical sketches of Hall and his family, along with musical performances.

One of Hall’s ancestors, Douglas Barton will speak about him and how he helped build the Manti Tabernacle.

Hall was a master mason and is credited with building dozens of stone homes and other buildings in Manti.

He also performed stonework on the St. George and Manti Temples.

Born in 1817 in Yorkshire, England, Hall immigrated along with his wife Anne Boardley through New Orleans to St. Louis. While in St. Louis, Anne died shortly after giving birth to their fifth child. Hall and his children eventually arrived in Provo where he remarried and subsequently relocated to Manti.

In his later years, Hall married Catherine Jack of Scotland, and together, they raised seven more children. They lived in a stone home on their 20-acre farm, which included the area now occupied by the Sanpete County Fairgrounds. Hall has a large posterity throughout the western United States and southern Canada.

After the family tribute program and luncheon, tours of historic Manti and Hall family sites will take place.

Family representative Kent Barton said that a committee of Hall’s descendants has been working closely with the DUP in planning the event and reported that a Hall family history book has been compiled, with over 100 pages of history, photos and documents related to the family.

The books can be pre-ordered prior to the event, with all proceeds going to the Manti DUP. For more information call 435-851-4906 or email richard.hall.manti@gmail.com