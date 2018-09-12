Lady Badger volleyball team wins four more

By James Tilson

Sports writer

9-13-2019

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The Snow College volleyball team continued its hot streak by winning four straight at the Starr Corp. Invitational last weekend.

The Badgers defeated Northwestern College (Wyo.) 3-1, Southwestern Oregon 3-0, Casper College 3-0 and Treasure Valley 3-0. With four victories last weekend, the Badgers’ overall record is 13-1.

Nonetheless, Coach Jeff Reynolds is looking for improvement from his team. “We had a nice weekend in Twin Falls,” he said. “We came together as a team and started to play to our ability. We still have a few things to work on, but we are pleased with how things turned out.”

With the weekend sweep, the Badgers rose in the national junior college rankings to No. 8. They also set a school record for the most wins through the first 14 games of a season.

Following last week’s action, the Scenic West Athletic Conference named freshman Savannah Tanner as co-defensive player of the week. This season, she is averaging 23 digs per match.

This coming weekend, the Badgers travel again, this time to New Rochelle, N.Y. In a four-match tournament, the Badgers will take on Monroe College (N.Y.), Catawba College (N.C.), Hillsborough College (Fla.) and Wallace State College (Ala.).