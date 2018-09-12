Manti shutout win attributed to strong running game

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

9-13-2018

CASTLE DALE—For the second time in four games, the Manti Templars pulled off a shutout, defeating Emery, 28-0, but this time, the Templars used a different offensive strategy than they have before.

Manti played the Spartans on Friday, Sept. 7 in Castle Dale. Last time they met, Manti won, and last week’s game was more of the same.

Instead of the powerful passing game Manti has employed so far this season, every touchdown Manti made was by a run through the offensive line. Four different athletes accounted for four separate touchdowns.

“We went into the game expecting to run the ball,” Manti coach Cole Meacham said. “We felt like we needed to establish our running game more, and then be able to throw off of that.”

Manti’s first score came with 37 seconds left in the first quarter when Jaden Sterner rushed 75 yards to the end zone. Seth Cornelsen kicked the extra point successfully.

Shortly after the third quarter began, Manti’s Dallin Rasmussen rushed 46 yards for another touchdown. Once again, Cornelsen nailed the extra point following the score.

Manti scored again in the third quarter, with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third, when Adam Christensen ran the ball into the end zone. Cornelsen once again tacked on the extra point.

To round out Manti’s four rushing scorers, Jace Miller squeezed in through the Emery defensive line for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Cornelsen came through again for the PAT.

Manti now sits at 3-1, while Emery is winless at 0-4. Manti will face Summit Academy tomorrow in the Templar homecoming game, which is also the first conference game of the season.

“We are hoping to clean up a few things, execute better and come out and play a tough game,” Meacham said.