Homecoming underway at Manti, Gunnison high schools

By D. Yvonne Folkerson

Staff writer

9-13-2018

Both Manti and Gunnison Valley High Schools are observing their homecomings this week with events stretching into the weekend.

Manti High students painted store windows in Manti and Ephraim on Monday.

On Wednesday, boys participated in a “volleybuff” tournament while girls played powder puff football.

Wednesday was also “meme day,” where students dressed up in clothing that is trending on the Internet.

On Thursday, students will white wash the “M” on the mountain. A dinner for football team members and their families will be held at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria.

On Friday, students, alumni and community members are encouraged to wear Templar insignia shirts or clothing showing Manti school colors.

A homecoming parade will travel down Main Street in Manti at 12:30 p.m., and the Templars will take on Summit Academy in football at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance will be on Saturday from 8-11:30 p.m.

At Gunnison, a powder puff football game for girls and a pep rally were held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the football field.

A homecoming assembly will be held Friday in the school auditorium from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The homecoming parade down Gunnison’s Main Street starts at 3 p.m.

The homecoming football game between the Bulldogs and North Summit Braves starts at 7 p.m. Friday night.

On Saturday, the homecoming dance will be held from 9-11 p.m.