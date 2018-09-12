North Sanpete School District sponsors event to discuss dangers of pornography

MT. PLEASANT— The North Sanpete School District will stage a community night featuring speakers from the anti-pornography group, “Fight the New Drug” (FTND) on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

A dinner will be served at 6 p.m. at North Sanpete High School followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. The theme for the night is “Find a person that’s your type. Don’t type for a person.”

Founded in 2009 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, FTND stresses that pornography destroys individuals and society. The group seeks to support individuals who desire to stop using pornography.

With a billboard campaign, “Porn kills love,” FTND, which describes itself as non-denominational, uses personal accounts, summaries of scientific research and social commentary to inform youth, particularly millennials, about the addictive nature of pornography.

The group does not seek to make pornography illegal, but through education and awareness, to influence youth to cease the consumption of pornography.

The group promotes peer-reviewed scientific studies that show how the brain of an individual who views pornographic material is altered, similar to the brains of drug and alcohol abusers.

On Aug. 19, 2016, FTND released an interview with Elizabeth Smart, who described for the first time about the role played by pornography in her abduction.

“It just led to him raping me more, more than he already did—which was a lot… I can’t say that he would not have gone out and kidnapped me had he not looked at pornography. All I know is that pornography made my living hell worse,” Smart said.

For more information go to www.fightthenewdrug.org. Due to the sensitive nature of the topic, the evening is recommended for ages 12 or older.