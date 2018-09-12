North Sanpete celebrates homecoming

Share

The North Sanpete High School band, cheerleaders and students showed not only their school spirit but also their patriotism when they participated in the national anthem during the homecoming game. The Hawks beat the Judge Memorial Bulldogs, 20-9.

By D. Yvonne Folkerson

9-13-2018

The 2018 homecoming royalty at North Sanpete, along with their escorts, are (L to R) Luke Heugly escorting queen Kylee Blackham; Spencer Brown escorting junior attendant Ariel Valko; Adam Cox escorting sophomore attendant Sarah Benson; and Tyrel Morley escorting freshmen attendant Cambree Pehrson.

MT. PLEASANT—With the theme “Go Far. Go Together” North Sanpete High School celebrated its 2018 homecoming.

A week of activities bolstered Hawk school spirit.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 4 was crazy hair/crazy hat day. Besides wearing outlandish hats and hairdos, students painted windows of local businesses.

The student body officers wanted to thank businesses with storefronts who showed their support.

A powder puff girls football game was also held Tuesday in which juniors faced off against seniors. Wednesday, Sept. 5 was Jersey Day, Thursday, Sept. 6 was Superhero Day.

The majority of events were held on Friday, Sept. 6, which was “Spirit Day—Blackout,” where students wore their black Hawk attire.

 

Each year during homecoming, North Sanpete High School seniors do a senior service project. Here seniors spruce up the football field.