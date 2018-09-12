North Sanpete celebrates homecoming

By D. Yvonne Folkerson

Staff writer

MT. PLEASANT—With the theme “Go Far. Go Together” North Sanpete High School celebrated its 2018 homecoming.

A week of activities bolstered Hawk school spirit.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 4 was crazy hair/crazy hat day. Besides wearing outlandish hats and hairdos, students painted windows of local businesses.

The student body officers wanted to thank businesses with storefronts who showed their support.

A powder puff girls football game was also held Tuesday in which juniors faced off against seniors. Wednesday, Sept. 5 was Jersey Day, Thursday, Sept. 6 was Superhero Day.

The majority of events were held on Friday, Sept. 6, which was “Spirit Day—Blackout,” where students wore their black Hawk attire.