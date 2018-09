Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Selena Luna Garcia Uresti was born to Bryanna Uresti and Cesar Garcia of Centerfield on Aug. 31, 2018. She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.

Paislee Rose Larsen was born to Austin and Lacey Larsen of Gunnison on Sept. 3, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.

Easton Kay Shaw was born to Nikayla Shaw of Gunnison on Sept. 6, 2018. He weighed 7 pounds.

Decklynn Ruth Parry was born to Payton and Jentrie Parry of Manti on Sept. 7, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces.