Dennis J. Hill

Dennis J. Hill, 67, our strong, hardworking, humorous and personable husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to everyone, left us suddenly in Gunnison on Sept. 8, 2018, from a massive heart attack.

He was born in Panguitch, Utah on July 18, 1951 to Forrest and Lucele Riggs Hill. His family moved to the Gunnison Valley when he was four. He learned how to drive a tractor when he was very young, and told his mother he didn’t need to go to school. He could just stay home and drive the tractor. Dennis graduated from GVHS in 1969, then attended Utah Technical College in Salt Lake, earning a degree in diesel mechanics.

Dennis married the love of his life, Stella Sorenson on July 1, 1972 in the Manti Temple. They lived in Granger for seven years, then moved to Gunnison to raise their family where they grew up.

He served in many local and church organizations in the valley, holding many different positions. He was always there with advice and a toolbox to fix anything we got ourselves into. He referred to it as his magic wand. He never met a project that he couldn’t fix.

Dennis welcomed his children’s friends into our home. On occasion, he would also require them to get up early to change sprinklers.

He was a genuine man who showed interest in all his friends. You always knew where you stood with him. Dennis also had a handle (nickname) for many people—some not very flattering.

During his midlife crisis, he bought a Harley Davidson. Dennis and Stella took many trips on the bike. A cross country trip to Nauvoo was the most memorable.

He loved the simple things in life: hunting, fishing, camping, boating and farming. He loved all his family, although it might have been shown by a strong hand grip on the back of your neck or a shout to the boys. He died doing what he loved doing best—working– with his hands dirty and his boots on (even if they were a crappy pair of tennis shoes).

He is survived by his wife, Stella, Gunnison; Andrew (Heather) Gunnison; Benjamin (Megan) Gunnison; Samantha (David) Pappe, Orem; Chad (Jamie), Spanish Fork; Daniel, Fillmore; grandchildren: Madelynn, Kaylee, Jackson, Harley, Alexis, Jet, Brinlee, Tyce, Karson, Gatlin, Beckham, and Sofie; brothers: Eddie, Jerel, and Dick; sisters: Marjorie and Clarice. Preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Gunnison Stake Center, 80 West Center, where friends may call Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. or Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Gunnison Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.