Don Lamont Sorensen

Don Lamont Sorensen, 88, passed away Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

Don was born July 9, 1930 to Joseph Lamont and Thelma Watson Sorensen in Spring City, Utah. Don grew up in Spring City and attended school in Spring City and Mt. Pleasant. While growing up he helped his dad herd sheep and later became a sheep herder for the town herd. He worked construction and moved to Salt Lake City to work for Interstate Brick. In July, 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea for 16 months.

Upon his return he went back to work at Interstate Brick, where he worked 33 years until he retired. He married Shirley Marie Lund of Fountain Green, Nov. 20, 1953. They became the proud parents of four rowdy boys: Steven, Michael, Randy and Gary. On Jan. 26, 1967 they took the four boys to be sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

Don liked to be busy and enjoyed many hobbies, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, mechanics, and loved playing with the grandkids. After retirement they moved back to Spring City in 1997. They love the mountains, the small town, and the many friends. Don was a member of the VFW Post 9276.

Don is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 64 years, three sons: Steven Sorensen, Spring City, Randy (Danell) Sorensen, South Jordan, Gary Sorensen, North Salt Lake, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, and son Michael Sorensen.

Services were held Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Creek Ward Building in Spring City, with viewing prior to the services.

Interment Spring City Cemetery. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.