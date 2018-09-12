Bette Marie Jensen

Bette Marie Jensen, 97, of Ephraim, passed away on Sept. 10, 2018 in Centerfield. Bette was born on Dec. 3, 1920 in Fallon, Nevada to Frederick and Dora Miller Hawkins.

Bette married Byron Jared Jensen on Oct. 3, 1939 in Richfield. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1992. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served faithfully in many callings.

She was involved in various clubs and was an avid bowler since the bowling alley opened. She was employed by Stubbs, Inc. for approximately 30 years and retired from working at the Sanpete Sampler. Bette was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved crocheting and spending time in her yard.

She is survived by her children: Jerrelyn (Jerry) Blankenship; Cathy Fox; and Rolayne (Lamar) Barton, all of Ephraim; daughter-in-law, Carol Jensen of St. George; 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Nellie Faye Henningson Jensen; brothers, Harold and Frederick Jr. Hawkins; granddaughters, Trina and Janette.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at noon in the Ephraim Stake Center. Friends may call at the Stake Center on Sunday, Sept. 16 from 6-7 p.m. and also prior to services from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Ephraim Park Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.