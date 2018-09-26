Horne School of Music preparing for 84th performance of ‘The Messiah’

By Lauren Evans

Staff writer

9-26-2018

EPHRAIM – The Horne School of Music is organizing what it is calling the Central Utah Master Chorale and Orchestra to present the 84th performance of “The Messiah” later in the year.

The chorale is open to “all who can carry a tune,” says Dr. Michael Huff, director of choral activities in the School of Music. Rehearsals will begin on Sunday, Sept. 30.

No audition is required. Music will be provided. But singers must attend at least eight of the 10 scheduled rehearsals, plus the dress rehearsals, to be eligible to sing in Messiah concerts.

The Master Chorale will rehearse on Sunday evenings, beginning on Sept. 30, from 7-9:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Dr. Huff assures that rehearsals will be lively, engaging and inspiring. Huff has been director of choral activities at Snow since 2015. Previously, he worked with music programs at Utah State University and the University of Utah, as well as working with South Davis Civic Choral and Orchestra, and the Utah Symphony Chorus.

Performances of “The Messiah” will be on Dec. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jorgensen Concert Hall. in the Eccles Center. Admission will be free.