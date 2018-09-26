Snow College puts modern twist on Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

9-27-2018

EPHRAIM—Snow College will present its first play of the year, “Measure for Measure, directed by Andrew Nogasky, on Oct. 4-6 and 11-13 in the Eccles Center.

The play is a dramatic comedy by Shakespeare—but there’s twist. The Snow performance is set in today’s digital world.

Vincentio, duke of Vienna, wants to clean up his city and appoints Angelo to do the task. But Angelo following his own view of morality, finds a young man named Claudio, and condemns Claudio to death. Claudio’s sister Isabella, a nun, tries to get Angelo to show compassion.

Shakespeare’s play is timeless, and his commentary on society and its problems are just as valid today as in England in the 1500s, Nogasky says.

“The reason for doing the play is that today, as in Shakespeare’s time, society just isn’t in a good place, the director says. “Whatever your politics, you’ve probably noticed that. And the Internet and our devices, things that promote free-thinking and information access that are supposed to connect us, have of late, fractured us, spread more than just data, and deepened wounds and resentments. Which is why it is a contemporary production, set in today’s world.”

Look for comic clowning and deep struggles in this comedy. Tickets can be purchased by calling 283-7478 between noon and 5 p.m. or go to www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/theatre.