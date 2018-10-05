Badgers wow homecoming crowd with 62-6 blowout

By James Tilson

Sports writer

10-4-2018

EPHRAIM—The Snow College football team celebrated Homecoming weekend by smashing the visiting Phoenix College Bears 62-6 last Saturday night.

While the Badgers got a slow start, perhaps feeling a little bit of a “hangover” from the loss to Scottsdale last weekend, they soon got on track by scoring 62 unanswered points, most from a variety of big plays.

Coach Paul Peterson, on the other hand, was quick to credit the Bears with good play and preparation. “Phoenix came out with a good game plan, and it took us a quarter to settle down,” he said.

Peterson credits Snow’s big offensive night on the running game, and running back Jaylen Warren getting going early in the game. “Our O-line did a great job up front. Coach Andrew Mitchell always does a good job of preparing them for the different looks and calls plays to put out kids in a position to be successful.”

Eight of the nine Badger touchdowns occurred on plays longer than 25 yards. Warren scored a 78-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and defensive back Jy’quez Wright ran back an 80-yard interception late in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.

“I wish I knew the magic formula,” said Peterson. “Once we get a little momentum, it’s easier for us to ride the energy and it seems to increase as the game goes on.”

And on the defensive side of the ball, with the Badgers swarming, speedy defenders shut down the Bears after their first drive of the night. The Badgers racked up five sacks, and 10 tackles for loss, with Parker Workman getting two sacks and two tackles for loss.

After last week’s difficult start, quarterback Braxton Kerr had a much better night, going 14 of 25 for 228 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Jaylen Warren again led Snow in rushing, with 210 yards on eight rushes, with three touchdowns.

This week, Snow stays at home and hosts Mesa Community College Saturday night at Robert Stoddard Field; kickoff at 7 p.m.