MHS senior makes benches for elementary schools

Andrew Olsen, senior at Manti High, built and painted seven buddy benches to donate to elementary MHS senior makes benches for elementary schoolsschools in the county. The purpose of a buddy bench is a way to help students make new friends. If a child is feeling lonely or without a friend, they go sit on the bench and that is a signal to other kids that they are in need of a buddy.

Andrew loves to serve and doesn’t want anyone to ever feel alone and without a friend. He thought this would be a great way to help make it easier for kids to express their feelings and make new friends.