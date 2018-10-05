Sarah Colleen Bagnall Larsen

Sarah Colleen Bagnall Larsen, 84 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Pheasant Run Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, South Jordan.

She was born June 1, 1934 in Moroni, Utah to Lewis Rawlin Bagnall and Utahna Jensen.

She married Calvert Therald Larsen in the Manti LDS Temple on July 27, 1962. Colleen loved life. She spent her young childhood days in Chester and moved with her family to Ephraim in her teenage years.

She loved school and making friends. Colleen graduated from high school and Snow College in Ephraim, where she gave the valedictorian address. After high school she attended Brigham Young University and graduated with high honors with a degree in Education.

She taught elementary school in the Jordan and Salt Lake City school systems for four years before serving an LDS mission in the Northern Mexican Mission. She returned from her mission and taught school for a year in Salt Lake City before marrying Calvert.

They made their first home in St Paul, Minnesota and lived there for 10 years. While in Minnesota, they added Chris Rawlin, Scott Calvert and Sarah Jane to their family.

They later moved to Sonoma, California where Brian Therald was born. They have also have made their home in Utah, Iowa, and Virginia.

Colleen spent her whole life serving others. Foremost she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, loving and serving her husband, four children, 18 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren up until the time of her death.

She was an accomplished seamstress, had a beautiful singing voice, played the piano, and was a marvelous cook. Living in Virginia gave her the opportunity to serve in many church callings. She loved the people in her ward and stake, and considered them a part of her family.

In her later years, Colleen beat breast cancer and then was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She endured these challenging conditions bravely and with faith. Even in the final stages of Alzheimer’s, she continued to have an infectious laugh and smile. Her face would light up when she received visits from family and friends, especially when her little grandchildren and great-grandchildren would climb up on her lap.

Colleen is survived by her husband: Calvert Larsen, South Jordan; four children: Chris (Marilee) Larsen, Ephraim; Scott (Kim) Larsen, Virginia; Sarah (Justin) Devenberg, South Jordan; and Brian (Emili) Larsen, Nibley, 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, her younger sister, Carolena Rasmussen and younger brother, Lewis Rawlin Bagnall Jr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in the Ephraim Stake Center, 400 E. Center St., Ephraim, Utah. The viewing will go from 9-10:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m.

Internment will follow in the Ephraim City Cemetery.

Her family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for all those who cared for their mother at the Pheasant Run Alzheimer’s Special Care Center and Hearts for Hospice.