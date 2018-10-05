Salmon~Akers

McKell Amanda Salmon and Lowry Clinton Walker Akers are pleased to announce their marriage on Oct. 10, 2018 in Provo.

McKell is the daughter of Steve and Stephanie Salmon of Orem. She has two older brothers and an older sister. She was born and raised in Orem. Lowry Akers is the son of Bill and Linda Akers of Sterling.

Lowry and McKell met through a mutual friend (whom they are still close friends with) in 2012, Lowry had just finished playing football at Snow College and McKell was playing soccer at Utah Valley University. They developed a close friendship that has transformed into the love they share today.

Lowry and McKell began dating in April after a vacation to Hawaii with several friends. What finally sealed the deal for Lowry was meeting McKell’s sweet daughter, Nora. They love playing sports together, playing at the park, and spending time together as a family.

They couple plans to go to Vancouver, British Columbia for their honeymoon.