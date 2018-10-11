Lauded folk music artist to perform at Casino Star Theatre

GUNNISON—A Utah artist with “a voice…as pure as water from a mountain stream” will be performing in Gunnison on Thursday Oct. 18 in Gunnison’s Casino Star Theatre.

Kate MacLeod, hailed as one of the “Ten Acts to Watch” by the editors of MusicHound Folk Essential Album Guide, comes to Gunnison for one night only, touring in support of her 2018 recording, Deep in the Sound of Terra.

This performance will feature Kate Macleod accompanied by Utah Bluegrass instrument champions Mary and Peter Danzig, and Mark Hazel on vocal and guitar. They perform a collection of songs and instrumental music about Utah. You will also hear a few band favorites of some traditional songs such as “The Poor Wayfaring Stranger,” along with some exciting fiddle music.

MacLeod is a musician with roots and influences from the entire spectrum of American music. Her performances are firmly within Americana folk, but include a broad base of ethnic musical styles including Celtic, as well as training in Classical standards.

She has opened for artists such as Roseanne Cash, Dan Fogleberg and Greg Brown, and has worked with Charles Sawtelle and Tim O’Brien.

Her 2018 release, Deep in the Sound of Terra, is her first violin-inspired recording. Her web-site calls it “a collection of original pieces inspired by landscape and nature, dedicated to our home, Earth. For this recording Kate invited an array of special guest musicians, including bluegrass great Darrell Anger, Irish music’s Kevin Burke, a duet partner Kat Eggleston, and many others.”

MacLeod’s previous solo recording was 2009’s Blooming. MacLeod went to Nashville, Tenn., to record this project with Tim O’Brien as producer, and musicians Darrell Scott, Byron House and Kenny Malone. The outcome is a culmination of her love and experience with the style of American music that she has been performing most of her life.

MacLeod will go on the stage at 7 p.m. at the Casino Star Theatre. The Theatre suggests donations of $8 for adults and $6 for minors. Advance tickets can be purchased at Rasmussen’s Ace Hardware and G.I.C. in Gunnison, Sanpete Messenger Office in Manti, Kopy Katz Printing in Ephraim, and Burns Saddlery in Salina. For info, call Diana at 435-979-2798.