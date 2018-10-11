Sanpete Messenger launches E-edition of newspaper effective November

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

10-11-2018

If you love the look, layout and content of the printed edition of the Sanpete Messenger but wish you could get it in a convenient digital format each week, you’re in luck.

Beginning Nov. 1, the Sanpete Messenger will offer an E-edition for people who want their newspaper in a paperless form that looks and reads exactly like the print version, but with enhanced features such as the ability to search the paper, easy page-to-page navigation, a clickable table of contents and more.

The E-edition of the Sanpete Messenger offers a number of benefits.

If you live outside of Sanpete County, you can save money, because an E-subscription costs the same as an in-county subscription to the printed paper—$32 for one year, $58 for two years or $84 for three years. Senior discounts apply for people 62 or older.

Because of postage costs, an out-of-county subscription to the printed newspaper costs $48 for one year, $90 for two years and $132 for three years.

As each new issue of the Messenger is released, the previous E-edition is stored for you to peruse in the future. If you subscribe to the E-edition of the Messenger for years, you’ll have instant and convenient access to every issue you have received.

If you want to “go green,” you get the same content you’re accustomed to without any paper to throw away, recycle or store.

Navigation in the new E-edition is simple. If you are reading a story and it continues to another page, all you have to do is click on the page number listed at the end of the first part and the system will take you right to the continuation.

To subscribe to the new E-edition, call our friendly office manager, Karen Christensen at 835-NEWS and sign up with your credit card. Or you can send a check by mail to the Sanpete Messenger, 35 S. Main St., Manti, Utah, 84642. Be sure you say you want the E-edition, and include your email address and contact information.

Within the next week, a “Subscribe” feature will be added to the Messsenger website at www.sanpetemesssenger.com that will give all information and prices for both mailed and E-subscriptions and include a discount coupon that readers can send in to start a subscription.

Once you’ve subscribed to the E-edition, you will get an email each week letting you know a new issue is available for you to browse. You can follow the link in the email, or just go to Eedition.sanpetemessenger.com to access the new issue.

If you’re curious about the E-edition, and want to see what you’ll get for your money, the Eedition.sanpetemessenger.com link will be open and free to all until the issue of Thursday, Nov. 1.