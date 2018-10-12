Sanpete rivalry ends with Hawks beating Templars 28-7

By Robert Stevens

MANTI—The North Sanpete Hawks got sweet revenge last week when they beat the Manti Templars, 28-7, on the Templars’ home field.

Last season, the Templars scraped together a close 29-28 win against the Hawks. The Hawks broadened that narrow margin during their rematch last week, thanks to an effective offensive, combined with the same consistent defense the North Sanpete athletes have exhibited so far this season.

“That was the formula for the kind of football we want to play,” said North Sanpete coach Rhett Bird. “I thought we played really well the first half offensively and defensively.

“The second half we got a little bit comfortable and had some penalties that hurt us. Those are things we want to clean up before playoffs, because we know we won’t get away with them and still win. [But] I thought mentally we prepared ourselves for this game and it showed on the field.”

Unlike Manti’s battle with Juan Diego the previous week, the Hawks wasted no time accumulating touchdowns in the first quarter.

Two 4-yard runs gave the Hawks a 14-0 lead in the first quarter; while the Hawks’ defense didn’t give up a point.

Hawk quarterback Spencer Clawson was responsible for the first touchdown, and his teammate, fullback Brock Justesen handled the other. Devin Palmer followed each touchdown up with a successful kick.

In the second quarter, Clawson sent a 40-yard pass to teammate Ethan Bowles for a touchdown, and Palmer’s golden toe put another through the goalposts right after.

Just before the end of the first half, Manti made it’s only touchdown of the game when Spencer Cox ran for 16 yards.

The final half of the game was less eventful, with the Hawks making a final touchdown in the third quarter, and neither team scoring the in the fourth.

Manti, now 4-4, faces Richfield in an away game Friday. Richfield has yet to win a single region game this season.

The very same night, the Hawks will take on Juab, who have been on a three-game losing streak.

“Juab is a good team and we know they are always ready to play so we have to be focused and execute our game plan,” Bird said. “Getting a win this week would give us a lot of momentum for the playoffs.”