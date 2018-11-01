Snow Theater to present poignant play, ‘The Glass Menagerie’ beginning Friday

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

11-1-2018

EPHRAIM—The Snow College Theater Department will present its second play of the year, the Tennessee Williams classic, “The Glass Menagerie,” on Friday and Saturday this week and Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 6-10, next week. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Milinda Weeks, assistant professor of theater, the play tells the story of Amanda Wingfield, a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura.

Amanda strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, but her methods are ineffective and irritating.

Tom is driven nearly to distraction by his mother’s nagging and seeks escape in alcohol and movies. Laura lives in her illusions. She is crippled, and this defect, intensified by her mother’s anxiety to see her married, has driven her more and more into herself.

A drama of tenderness, charm and melancholy, “The Glass Menagerie” is one of the most famous plays of the modern theatre.

Adults are $9; seniors, college students and public school students are $8. On Tuesday, Nov. 6 only, high school and younger students will be admitted for $2. A talk-back will be conducted following the performance the night of Nov 6.

Principal actors and characters are: Chloe Henry as Amada Wingfield; Caylee White as Laura Wingfield; Jordan Evans as Tom Wingfield; and Dean Bressler as Jim O’Connor.