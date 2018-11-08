Sanpete veterans events includes monument dedication

By Robert Green

Staff writer

11-8-2018

Many cities and towns in Sanpete County will be honoring our veterans in the next several days in appreciation for their sacrifice and service to this country.

The official Veterans Day holiday is observed Monday, Nov. 12, but some towns are also holding ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 10.

This Veterans Day will be especially memorable for Spring City, which has just erected a Veteran’s Memorial and granite monument to honor 600 local veterans who have passed away and whose names are now forever engraved in stone. This memorial is being dedicated at a special service on Saturday.

In addition, the award winning TV series, Discovery Road, produced by the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area has just released an episode focusing on veterans who grew up in Sanpete County. The program highlights the efforts of Spring City residents, who have spent the better part of a year funding and building their memorial.

Spring City

The recently finished Spring City Veteran’s Memorial and granite monument will be dedicated on Saturday at 11 a.m. at 150 E. Center Street. The guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. Jefferson Burton, adjutant general of the Utah National Guard.

The Spring City Veteran’s Memorial Committee, a non-profit enterprise led by Courtney Syme and Nedra Allred, spent the past year raising donations of money, labor and materials to construct the memorial. The project was totally funded by these donations along with a grant from the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area.

The memorial will be dedicated “in honor of the brave men and courageous women of Spring City who served in the Armed Forces of the Territory of Utah and The United States of America,” Syme said.

The finishing touches are just now being added to the site, Syme said. The monument was set into concrete last week. Flagpoles financed and benches donated by a local Veterans of Foreign Wars and an American Legion chapter were put into place. The electrical work is completed and the landscaping is almost done.

There are nearly 600 names engraved into the granite. The names are divided into eras starting with the Mormon Battalion and ending with the war on terror. There is also a tribute to those who died as peacekeepers in the cold war, he said.

“We raised over $40,000,” Syme said. “It’s a miraculous achievement.”

A children’s choir directed by Carolyn Oveson will provide music. The color guard will be comprised of members of VFW Post 9276 and American Legion Post 4. Local clergy will offer the invocation, benediction and the dedicatory prayers. Refreshments will be served following the program.

On Monday, Nov. 12, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9267 will hold a flag raising ceremony at the Spring City cemetery at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Centerfield

The American Legion is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day potluck dinner Saturday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. the Centerfield Old Rock Church, next to city hall.

Ephraim

The Lions Clubs will be put up 55 flags at the cemetery that will fly for about a week in honor of veterans. In addition, the club will honor Ephraim’s living veterans with a yard sign at each of their homes that “thanks them for our freedoms.” The veterans are also invited to attend a program at the elementary school.

Fairview

On Monday, Nov. 12, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9267 will hold a flag raising ceremony at the Fairview cemetery at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Fountain Green

The Lions Club is putting together a program and dinner for the all the veterans in Moroni, Ft. Green, Wells and Chester on Nov. 12. A program will be held at 6 p.m. at the Fountain Green Dance Hall and following that, a turkey dinner will be served to the veterans and their spouses or guests.

Moroni

A free breakfast will held at Moroni City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. A color guard will post the flag starting at 8 a.m. The breakfast is to honor veterans and their families. All are welcome. Any questions, call Moroni City Hall at 435-8359 or Scott Czappa at 715-316-3483.

Mt. Pleasant

On Monday, Nov. 12, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9267 will hold a flag raising ceremony at the Mt. Pleasant cemetery at 11 a.m. All are welcome.