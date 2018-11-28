Snow to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ beginning next Wednesday

EPHRAIM—The Snow College Theater Department will present the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol,” at the Eccles Center next week.

The play, directed by Brad Olsen, with a script adapted by Milinda Weeks, both of the theater faculty, opens next Wednesday, Dec. 5 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 8.

The play tells the tale of miserly old Ebenezer Scrooge, who falls asleep in his dingy quarters on Christmas Eve. When three ghosts appear, each revealing to Scrooge the wrongs of his life and what will happen if he continues in his evil ways, he is consumed by fear and remorse. He sets out on Christmas Day to spread his newfound generosity among people he has neglected and abused.

Olsen says he hopes people draw from the story just how important the Christmas spirit is and translate that spirit into their own lives.

Cast assignments for the play were still being finalized at the time this article was written.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. College and high school students with activity cards get in for $5.

For more information, call 283-7478.