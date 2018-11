Gunnison Valley Hospital 11-29-2018

McKartlee Dawn McNitt was born to Sidney Jacobson and David McNitt of Gunnison on Nov. 15, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.

Maelee Ann Tressa Phelps was born to Ricky and Lenna Phelps of Gunnison on Nov. 15, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.