Jay Newell Childs

Jay Newell Childs, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher and friend, passed away at his home in Gunnison, surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 25, 2018, at the age of 85.

Jay was born March 14, 1933 in Gunnison, a son of Newel S. and Wanda Mae Westenskow Childs. He had three older sisters and was a very welcomed addition to his family.

Jay was an exceptional school student growing up. He was an active participant in high school activities including baseball, track, basketball and FFA.

At a young age Jay learned farm and ranch skills. He graduated from USU and BYU and taught fifth and sixth grades at Gunnison Elementary School for 31 years.

He married his sweetheart, Janet Louene Sorenson, Jan. 16, 1953 in the Manti LDS Temple. Together they had 10 children, 3 daughters and 7 sons. Their posterity now includes 45 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Jay was an avid sports fan and continued to show support to Gunnison Valley High School and Brigham Young University sports for decades.

Jay and Janet served two full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jay served in many church leadership callings including counselor for five different bishops and as a Manti Temple Worker for 11 years.

Jay was active in many community organizations. He served as President of the Gunnison Senior Citizens, President of the Gunnison Jaycees and President of the Gunnison Valley Lions Club. He also served as Governor of the Lions Club for the State of Utah.

Jay is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet of Gunnison; nine children: Peggy and Ken Petersen of Bountiful; Janice and Brent McClellan of Gunnison; Steven Childs of Page, Arizona; Paul and Carolyn Childs of Gunnison; Robert and Suzanne Childs of Gunnison; Kelly Childs of Gunnison; Larry (deceased) and Kristal Childs of Gunnison; Julie and Kal Bumgardner of Lehi; Michael Childs of St. George; Gary and Anne Childs of Centerfield; also two sisters: Glenna Brady of St. George and Renee Lott of Provo.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Julia Mae Childs; a son, Larry Childs; and two grandsons: James Childs and Keegan Watson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Gunnison LDS Stake Center, where friends may call for viewing Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. or Saturday morning from 9- 10:30 prior to the services.

Burial will be in the Gunnison City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah. On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com.