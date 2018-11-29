May Jean Buchanan Larsen

Our beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend May Jean Buchanan Larsen, 90, passed away at Gunnison Valley Hospital on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

She was born to Reuben and Sophia Chavez Buchanan in Manti, Utah. After a short illness, Sophia passed away leaving Rueben with five kids. He then married Ann Soffe in 1934. They later had two more sons together.

Jean married the love of her life, Leslie Dale Larsen on Dec. 10, 1947. Their marriage was solemnized in the Manti Utah Temple on Jan. 5, 2002. They made their home in Gunnison, Utah. He preceded her in death June 16, 2018.

She was active in numerous church callings. She was an active member of the Gunnison Legionnaire Auxiliary. She worked for many years at the Pacific Trail Coat Company and Roadrunner Trailer plant, making many friends.

She enjoyed being a snowbird and traveling south to meet up with family, enjoying several months in the warm sun. She and Leslie loved

fishing together. They spent many nights camping in their trailer by beautiful lakes. She always looked forward to her girls’ trips to St. George with her daughters, her sister and nieces, spending time laughing together going to plays and movies and going out for late night hot fudge sundaes and fries at midnight.

Jean loved her family fiercely and believed food could fix anything. She was always willing to “cook you up something.” Family dinners at grandma’s were always the best, full of love and good food. One of the most delightful things for her was her weekly women’s club. She loved to get together with friends to eat and have fun. These friendships she cherished.

She is survived by her children: Richard Larsen, Leslie Jean Baguley, Ruth Sorenson, Kent Larsen; her grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruby, Jerry, Duane, and Gail. Also preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Darrell and Wallace.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Gunnison Stake Center, 80 West Center, where friends may call Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. or Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Gunnison City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.