Badgers basketball team continues undefeated, gets wins on road

By James Tilson

Sports writer

11-29-2018

SALT LAKE CITY—The Snow College men’s basketball team continued its undefeated season by notching two more wins over the holiday in Salt Lake, by beating Laramie County Community College on Friday 96-60, and Northeastern Junior College on Saturday 95-53.

“The team played great team ball over the weekend,” said Head Coach Robert Nielson. “Both ends of the floor were played with passion and a desire to help their teammates.”

Behind the scoring of returning sophomore Truman Moore and the team’s hot three-point shooting, the Badgers are becoming an offensive juggernaut for its opponents. Moore led the Badgers in both games, scoring 21 points against Laramie County and 17 against Northeastern. Meanwhile the team shot 10-19 from three-point range against Laramie County, and 19-43 against Northeastern. After these games, Snow is leading the country in three-point shots made per game.

With the wins, Snow improved to 8-0 on the season.

This week, the Badgers travel to Ontario, Ore., on Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 to take on Treasure Valley Community College, Everette Community College and Green Valley Community College.