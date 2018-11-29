Snow women’s basketball team picks up two wins on the road in Arizona

By James Tilson

Sports writer

11-29-2018

YUMA, Ariz.—The Snow College women’s basketball team traveled to Yuma, Ariz. for the Arizona Western Thanksgiving Classic over the holiday, and collected two victories, defeating Chandler-Gilbert, 59-42, and Arizona Western, 52-44.

Even as the team recorded their seventh and eighth victories of the season, Head Coach Mike Russell saw room for improvement.

“As a team, we are actually struggling a little bit right now,” he said. “The fact we’re able to still come out on top is a real positive.”

All-Conference Megan Carr continues to shine for the Badgers, consistently leading the team in scoring and contributing on the boards as well. Against Chandler-Gilbert, Carr led the Badgers with 14 points and collected three rebounds, and against Arizona Western she had 13 points and six rebounds.

“Megan Carr is playing really well for us right now,” said Russell. “She’s very consistent. It’s great knowing that we can count on her each night.”

With the wins, the Badgers improved to 8-1 for the year. They are off this week, and travel to Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 6-8 to play in the Air Force Prep Tournament. The Badgers will face Midland College, Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa and Casper College.