Sen. Orrin Hatch gets presidential freedom medal

By Lauren Evans

Staff writer

11-29-2018

WASHINGTON—Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch has been presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

President Donald Trump presented the medal Nov. 16 at a ceremony at the White House.

Hatch, the longest serving Republican senator in U.S. history, will retire at the end of December.

“Senator Hatch has proudly represented Utah, sponsoring more bills that have become law than any other living legislator,” President Trump said.

Rep. John Curtis, R-Provo, said Hatch had played a critical role not only in shaping the future of Utah but also in improving the lives of thousands throughout the county.

Curtis cited Hatch’s role in passage of the American with Disabilities Act, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act as examples.

“The Medal of Freedom is an honor to me, to my family, and hopefully, to the people of Utah who have given me this opportunity to serve all these years,” Hatch said. “Everything I’ve accomplished in the Senate has been with them in mind, and I’m grateful to the president for this recognition.”

The Medal of Honor was established 50 years ago by President John F. Kennedy. The 500 past awardees include musicians, scientists, politicians and philanthropists.