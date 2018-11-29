Local pianists will play on Spring City Yamaha grand piano on Friday, Dec. 7

SPRING CITY—Three local pianists will play the new concert grand piano at the Spring City Community Center (the Old School), 45 S, 100 East, in a concert Friday, Dec. 7.

The three will present a program introducing the Yamaha grand piano donated by the Bastian Foundation of Orem.

The program features three advanced piano students. Joshua Frischknecht, Manti, is a piano performance major at Snow College. He began piano studies at age 6 with his mother. Later he studied with Nan Purcell. He now studies with Dr. Trent Tanner at the college.

He will play pieces by Chopin, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn, as well as one of his own compositions. He is the son of Michael and Jennifer Frischknecht of Manti.

Rylee McKay, Mt. Pleasant, began studying piano at age 6 with Dr. Vedrana Subatic at the University of Utah. She

will play Beethoven’s “Sonata in D.” Rylee is the daughter of John and Debi McKay. She is a senior at North Sanpete High School.

David Cottam, Wales, has studied with Donnell Blackham. He will play “Prelude to the Songs of Spain” by Albeniz. He is the son of Mark and Miriam Cottam. David is a sophomore at Wasatch Academy.

The concert is a fund raiser for the maintenance of the piano. Tickets are available at the door for $5 each. For information, call Laura Lawrence, (801) 201-8028 or David Rosier, 462-3172