Santa making personal trip to collect Quarters for Christmas

11-29-2018

SPRING CITY—Spring City is hosting what the town’s event coordinator describes as “a huge happening” on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

And Yvonne Wright emphasizes, “The whole county is invited.”

Like they did last year, townspeople are gathering money to donate to KSL Quarters for Christmas, a program that buys shoes for needy children around the state.

Project organizers hope to beat last year’s total of $1,343.

Beginning at 10 a.m., a potluck breakfast and games will be available at the Spring City Community Center (old school), near 100 East and Center Street.

After breakfast, KSL’s Chopper 5 helicopter will land on the community center lawn. Mr. and Mrs. Santa will emerge to collect the town donations and talk to the children.

Donations will be accepted until Nov. 30 at city offices in the community center.