Leo Krikorian art on display in St. George

11-29-2018

ST. GEORGE—The Sears Art Museum, 155 N. University Ave., St. George, is featuring the art of the late Leo Krikorian, father of Genie Stressing of Manti.

His art will be on display Nov. 30 to Jan. 18, with an opening reception Nov. 30 from 7-8:30 p.m. The museum is open Monday through Friday, 9 am.to 5 p.m.

Krikorian was born in 1922 in California, and as a child during depression years, worked in canneries and on farms. After World War II he studied photography under Ansel Adams in the Art Center School in Los Angeles.

Besides his signature geometric abstracts, black and white photographs are on display.

In the 1950’s, he opened “The Place” in San Francisco for artists, jazz musicians and poets to hang out. He was described as the “grandfather of the beat generation.”

Later, he moved to Paris, France. His artwork has been exhibited in major cities throughout the world. He passed away in 2005.