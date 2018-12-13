Dixie Smith

Dixie Dorine Alcorn Smith passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at the Mission at Community Rehab, Centerfield. She was born Aug. 11, 1933 in Harlem, Blaine, Montana to Lenard Clark Alcorn and Edith Vera Hutchinson.

She was the sixth of 10 children. Her siblings were Donna (Eggers), Lenard Eugene, Cecile, Joyce (Hughes), Betty (Stephenson-Harrison), Marlene (Payne), Norma (Cisneros), Jerry, Teresa (Harris). Those surviving are Donna, Betty, Jerry and Teresa.

Her family moved to El Monte, California when Dixie was 11 years old. She became interested in dancing as a teenager and began teaching dancing to youth. For 50 years she had dance studios and classes for young girls. It was her passion.

While visiting her sister in Northern California she met Albert Benjamin Smith, who was looking for a Christian woman. They fell in love and Albert joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They married in Santa Ana, California on June 26, 1965. Their marriage was sealed in the Los Angeles Temple one year later.

Dixie became an instant stepmother to Alberts’ four sons: Larry, Jerry, Benjamin and William. She wanted a family of her own, but unable to have children, they adopted Casey Albert in 1966, and Jodorine Allisa in 1969. They became her pride and joy. A son, Casey (Jacqueline) Smith; and daughter, Jodorine (Kristos) Corzano died Sept. 16, 2018.

She loved her grandchildren: Haley (Cozzens), Daniel and Addie Smith; Kayla and Devon (Claire) Annis; Krysta Corzano (Jayden) Rogers, and Katerina Corzano (Jaysen) Sorenson and great-grandsons Cole Cozzens, Trigger Rogers, and Knox Sorenson.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, teaching primary classes for 50 years, and loved her little darlings. Temple work was a joy for her and she did much work on the Smith lines.

She moved to Manti in 2006 with her grandson, Devon, and was followed by her daughter Jody and her family. For approximately five years she worked for the Utah Council of the Blind in Sanpete County, driving to the homes of the seeing impaired and helping them with their needs, retiring in 2016.

Dixie will be buried next to her husband in the Manti Cemetery.

There will be a family luncheon Memorial on Friday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. in the Manti 2nd Ward Building, 555 East Union St.