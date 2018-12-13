Recycling cardboard benefits Sanpete Pantry

By Robert Green

MT. PLEASANT—What started as a $350 investment to buy a used cardboard bailer has helped to feed a lot of hungry people this year.

The Sanpete Pantry has recycled 337,890 pounds of old corrugated cardboard (OCC) through October of this year, reported Sean Kearney, pantry board member and volunteer.

The pantry has collected and recycled more than 4,500 pounds of cardboard per week on average in 2018, he said. This has raised over $14,000 in funds, with all the money going directly to the pantry. The pantry also has an additional 50,000 pounds of cardboard awaiting shipment.

Collections and donations can be brought to the facility at 1080 Blackhawk Blvd. in the Mt. Pleasant Industrial Park. Additional volunteers and donations are always welcome.

The pantry is asking for volunteers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family, church and Scout groups can call to arrange a time to volunteer. Please call 435-462-3006 or go to sanpetepantry.com for more information.